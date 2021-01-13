Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House plans to send Trump's impeachment to Senate this week -Hoyer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:28 IST
U.S. House plans to send Trump's impeachment to Senate this week -Hoyer

The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to send its articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as this week, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.

"There is no reason why we can't send it this week .. We intend to do that," he told MSNBC in an interview, citing discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers have got Rs 90,000 crore in claims under PMFBY, says Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that over crores of farmers have been linked to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY and claims of Rs 90,000 crore have been settled under in five years from 2014. In this...

BRIEF-Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center Says Researchers Discovered New Variant Of Covid-19 Virus In Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State Universitys Wexner Medical Center OHIO STATE UNIVERSITYS WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER - RESEARCHERS DISCOVER NEW VARIANT OF COVID-19 VIRUS IN COLUMBUS, OHIO WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER - NEW VARIANT CARRIES A MUTATION IDENTICAL TO U.K. STRAI...

209 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally climbed to 94,170 on Wednesday with 209 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 1,593 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.Dehradun district repor...

COVID-19: Irdai tells insurers to have agreement with health providers on treatment rates

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday advised general and health insurers to have agreements with health providers on rates for treatment of COVID-19 on the lines of other diseases. In a circular, the regulator said in case of cashless claims under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021