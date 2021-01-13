U.S. House plans to send Trump's impeachment to Senate this week -Hoyer

The U.S. House of Representatives is planning to send its articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as this week, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.

"There is no reason why we can't send it this week .. We intend to do that," he told MSNBC in an interview, citing discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

