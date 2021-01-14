Cricket-Australia team to play India in fourth test

Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed the following 11 to play India in the fourth and final test in Brisbane starting Friday.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)