Cricket-Australia team to play India in fourth test

Cricket-Australia team to play India in fourth testReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 06:54 IST
Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed the following 11 to play India in the fourth and final test in Brisbane starting Friday.
Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
