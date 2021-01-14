Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US have common interest in promoting security in Indo-Pacific: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:49 IST
India, US have common interest in promoting security in Indo-Pacific: MEA

India and the US have a common interest in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and their ability to work together has a positive impact in effectively addressing regional and global challenges, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava made the assertion in response to questions over a declassified document of the outgoing Trump administration which said that a strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a ''counterbalance'' to China in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

''A question on the US government report should be asked to the US government spokesperson. However, I will state that India and the US share a comprehensive strategic global partnership and given our substantial bilateral agenda, our growing economic engagement and a convergence on strategic and security interests, both countries have a common interest in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,'' Srivastava said.

''Our ability to work together has a positive impact in effectively addressing regional and global challenges,'' he said at an online briefing.

Running into 10 pages, the document was recently declassified in part by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and now has been posted on the website of the White House. India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China, said the US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific.

''A strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a counterbalance to China,'' the document said.

To a separate question on India and Bangladesh commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties, Srivastava said a tri-services contingent from Bangladesh is visiting India at the invitation of the government to participate in the Republic Day parade. ''This is a testimony to our ties which are forged in shared sacrifice. This year 2021 will be historic in our bilateral relationship as we are also commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War,'' he said.

''You would recall that at the virtual summit of the two prime ministers it was agreed that we would organize several activities to commemorate both events in India and Bangladesh and in third countries,'' Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP HC bars police against taking coercive action against interfaith couple

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Amethi police not to take any coercive action against an interfaith couple, married for the last three years and having a child from the wedlock, under the newly promulgated anti-conversion ordinance...

Brazil regulator says documents still missing for fast-track COVID-19 vaccine approval

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday that it still requires further documentation before it can approve emergency use requests for COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca PLC and China Sinovac Biotech.Anvisa has scheduled a m...

Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eat...

European stocks extend gains for third day, political woes hit Italy

European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as a jump in technology stocks, hopes of a large stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden and upbeat Chinese export data boosted sentiment.The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021