Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghosn hid scale of Nissan salary, fearing dismissal from Renault, Tokyo court told

Nada was testifying at the trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly who is charged with helping Ghosn hide 9.3 billion yen ($89 million) in compensation over eight years through deferred payments after Japan introduced new rules requiring executives to disclose payments above 1 billion yen. Kelly has pleaded not guilty.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:31 IST
Ghosn hid scale of Nissan salary, fearing dismissal from Renault, Tokyo court told
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Carlos Ghosn concealed the scale of his compensation at Nissan because he feared the French government would force him out of Renault if it discovered how much he earned, an executive at the Japanese carmaker told a Tokyo court on Thursday.

Hari Nada, a former Nissan vice president in charge of legal affairs, is a key whistleblower in the case brought by Japanese prosecutors against former Nissan and Renault boss Ghosn, who was arrested in 2018. Nada was testifying at the trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly who is charged with helping Ghosn hide 9.3 billion yen ($89 million) in compensation over eight years through deferred payments after Japan introduced new rules requiring executives to disclose payments above 1 billion yen.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty. He has been on bail in Japan since his release from jail in 2018 and is facing trial without Ghosn because his co-accused fled to Lebanon in December 2019. Ghosn, who was one of the world's most prominent auto bosses as head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has denied wrongdoing. He says he is the victim of a boardroom coup by former Nissan colleagues worried he would push through a merger between Nissan and Renault, its largest shareholder.

Nada told the court that Ghosn had concealed his true compensation because he feared the repercussions in France. He said Kelly had given him this information. "He (Ghosn) didn't want to be fired. If he paid himself what he wanted and that was disclosed, the French state would have felt obliged to fire him," said Nada, who agreed to cooperate with Japanese prosecutors in return for immunity from prosecution.

A person close to Ghosn dismissed the notion that he had feared being forced out over his pay levels. France's economy ministry declined to comment.

Nada was demoted following Ghosn's arrest. Ghosn is also charged with enriching himself through $5 million in payments to a Middle East car dealership, and for a breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal financial losses to his employer's books. He denies any wrongdoing.

Kelly's trial could take about a year. If found guilty he could face up to 10 years in prison and a 10-million-yen fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police

A man was injured after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and exchanging gunfire with officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, police said.Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 830 am about a man pointing a gun at the caller, police...

Soccer-Ferguson, Rooney praise Man Utd's Rashford for fighting child food poverty

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and the clubs top scorer Wayne Rooney have paid tribute to Marcus Rashford for the forwards role in tackling child food poverty in England amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashford, 23, has been at ...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, oil giant over South China Sea 'coercion'

The United States announced sanctions on Chinese state-owned enterprise and military officials on Thursday and added Chinese oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist, accusing them using coercion against states with rival claims in the South China Se...

France tightens coronavirus border controls, imposes earlier curfew

France will strengthen border controls and bring forward its night curfew by two hours to 6 p.m. for at least a fortnight as it tries to slow the spread of coronavirus infections, the government said on Thursday. France has the seventh high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021