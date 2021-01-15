Lunch Scoreboard

Lunch ScoreboardPTI | Brisbane | Updated: 15-01-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 07:54 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and Australia.
Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings David Warner c Rohit b Siraj 1 Marcus Harris c Washington Sundar b Thakur 5 Marnus Labuschagne batting 19 Steven Smith batting 30 Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-2) 10 Total (For 2 wkts, 27 Overs) 65 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-17 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-4-18-1, T Natarajan 6-1-8-0, Shardul Thakur 7-3-27-1, Navdeep Saini 3-1-4-0. Washington Sundar 3-3-0-0.
