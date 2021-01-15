Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 rescued from fire in Delhi's Rohini

Six people were rescued from a fire at an e-commerce giant Amazon's store in the Rohini area in Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:36 IST
6 rescued from fire in Delhi's Rohini
Visual of fire from Delhi's Rohini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Six people were rescued from a fire at an e-commerce giant Amazon's store in the Rohini area in Delhi on Friday. "Six persons were rescued from the terrace of the building by the team of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) out of which 5 are totally safe and one woman sustained minor burn injuries to her left and right hand," a Delhi Fire Service official told ANI.

A total of 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added "One DFS staff member, Sunil, also got an injury in his leg and was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital along with the woman," the official said.

The official said, "A woman and a fireman sustained burn injuries in the fire and were rushed to Ambedkar hospital." More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US rejects UN plea to reverse Yemen rebel terror designation

The UN chief and top officials urged the United States on Thursday to reverse its decision to declare Yemens Iran-backed rebels a terrorist group to prevent massive famine and death in the conflict-torn Arab nation but the Trump administra...

ANALYSIS-Less for more in Turkey: costly food starves economic rebound

Food has become so expensive in Turkey that some people are spending what money they have to stock up on rice and pasta to avoid swallowing even higher prices in the months ahead.Parents have switched to discount baby biscuits, the cost of ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflictHollywoods Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, orga...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit, the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021