6 rescued from fire in Delhi's Rohini

Six people were rescued from a fire at an e-commerce giant Amazon's store in the Rohini area in Delhi on Friday. "Six persons were rescued from the terrace of the building by the team of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) out of which 5 are totally safe and one woman sustained minor burn injuries to her left and right hand," a Delhi Fire Service official told ANI.

A total of 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added "One DFS staff member, Sunil, also got an injury in his leg and was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital along with the woman," the official said.

The official said, "A woman and a fireman sustained burn injuries in the fire and were rushed to Ambedkar hospital." More details are awaited. (ANI)

