345 kg ganja seized, one held in Mumbai

Police in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai allegedly recovered over 345 kilograms of ganja and arrested one on Thursday night, according to the police.

"An FIR had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after our team recovered 345 kgs of Ganja in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai," the police said.

"So far, one person has been arrested in the case," the police added. (ANI)

