Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

Top foreign stories at 1700 hrsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:04 IST
FGN12 NKOREA-KIM-MILITARY North Korea holds huge military parade as Kim vows nuclear might Seoul: North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Kim Jong Un's
- FGN12 NKOREA-KIM-MILITARY
- Seoul
ALSO READ
North Korea's Kim thanks people in rare New Year's cards
Kim Jong-un vows to strengthen North Korea's defence capabilities
FACTBOX-North Korea's economy struggles as sanctions, COVID-19 weigh
Kim vows to bolster North Korea's military at party meeting
FACTBOX-Key facts about North Korea's ruling Workers' Party congress