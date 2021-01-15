KLO militant held from Assam's Kokrajhar

Left Menu
PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:08 IST
A KLO militant was arrestedfrom Assam's Kokrajhar district by a joint team of the Armyand the police, defence sources said on Friday.

The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) militantwas apprehended at the Kalipukhuri village in Kokrajhar policestation area on Thursday night, they said.

He has been identified as Pradip Roy alias Changma.

A 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and six rounds ofammunition were seized from him.

The terror group demands a separate 'Kamtapur' nation,comprising parts of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Nepal.

