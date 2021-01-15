BRIEF-Canada says Pfizer to slow deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines - procurement minister

Canada's Procurement Minister Anita Anand says: * PFIZER WILL TEMPORARILY SLOW DELIVERIES OF VACCINE DUE TO PRODUCTION PROBLEMS FOR ALL COUNTRIES SUPPLIED BY ITS EUROPEAN FACTORY

* CANADA STILL WILL BE ABLE TO REACH GOAL TO OFFER VACCINATIONS TO ALL CANADIANS BY END OF SEPT * PFIZER PRODUCTION DELAY IS DUE TO WORK EXPANDING MANUFACTURING CAPACITY AND IS TO BE EXPECTED WHEN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS ARE STRETCHED WELL BEYOND LIMITS

