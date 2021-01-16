HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL86 3RDLD VACCINE V-Day: Over 1.6 lakh frontline workers get first jabs as India rolls out world’s largest inoculation programme against COVID-19 New Delhi: Over 1.6 lakh healthcare and sanitary workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive against the pandemic, showing the light at the end of a 10-month tunnel that upended millions of lives.

DEL80 UP-2NDLD RAJNATH Indian Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian Army has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the people to hold their heads high during the border standoff with China.

DEL76 INDONEPAL-LD-GYAWALI Nepal will never accept interference in domestic politics: Nepalese Foreign Minister Gyawali New Delhi: Nepal will never accept external interference in its domestic politics as it is capable of handling internal problems, Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Saturday in the backdrop of China wading into the political turmoil that erupted in the Himalayan nation after dissolution of its Parliament.

DEL91 BIZ-PM-LD STARTUPS PM announces Rs 1,000-cr 'Startup India Seed Fund' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of Rs 1,000-crore 'Startup India Seed Fund' to support startups and help budding entrepreneurs pursue innovative ideas.

DEL88 MEA-PARL PANEL-MPS Jaishankar interacts with MPs at meeting of consultative panel on external affairs New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted and exchanged views with MPs from various parties at a meeting of a Consultative Committee on External Affairs on Saturday, with senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor saying there is a need for more such interactions with the government.

DEL60 VACCINE-DL-CONSENT FORM Consent form for Covaxin assures compensation in case of adverse events New Delhi: Health workers who got their first shots of Covaxin at AIIMS on Saturday were made to sign a consent form that promised compensation in case of a ''severe adverse event'' related to the vaccine.

BOM29 MH-TRP-2NDLD DASGUPTA Ex-CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta, arrested in TRP scam, hospitalised Mumbai: Partho Dasgupta, a former CEO of TV ratings agency BARC who was arrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging case, has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here after his sugar level shot up, officialssaid on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-FARMERS Farmer union in SC: Remove remaining members of panel on agri laws, select new people New Delhi: A farmer union requested the Supreme Court on Saturday to remove the remaining three members of the committee it had set up to resolve the impasse over the three contentious farm laws, and select people who can do the job ''on the basis of mutual harmony''.

LGD2 SC-GUJARAT-FINE SC slams Gujarat for 'lethargy' in filing plea, slaps Rs 25k fine New Delhi: The Supreme Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Gujarat for wasting judicial time, irked over the ''lethargy and incompetence'' of the state government in filing a petition before it after a delay of over a year.

LGD8 UP-COURT-IRANI Court fixes Jan 23 as next date of hearing in case against Smriti Irani Sultanpur (UP): An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing in the case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others for allegedly demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission.

FOREIGN FGN25 BHUTAN-MODI-VACCINE Thimphu: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the landmark launch of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, hoping it would mitigate the sufferings endured by the people due to the pandemic.

FGN26 VIRUS-UK-TRAVEL London: All travel corridors in place between the UK and some regions will be temporarily closed from Monday as part of efforts to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants from countries such as Brazil and South America. By Aditi Khanna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)