Left Menu
Development News Edition

2017 batch IPS officer takes charge as SP (City) 1st in Ghaziabad

He took over the role on Friday.No stone would be left unturned to provide security to women and minor girls. Strict action would be initiated against chain snatchers, habitual offenders and cyber criminals.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:57 IST
2017 batch IPS officer takes charge as SP (City) 1st in Ghaziabad

IPS officer Nipun Agarwal took charge as Superintendent of Police (City) 1st in Ghaziabad, officials said on Saturday.

He has replaced Abhishek Verma who has been posted as aide de camp (ADC) of the Uttar Pradesh Governor. He took over the role on Friday.

''No stone would be left unturned to provide security to women and minor girls. Strict action would be initiated against chain snatchers, habitual offenders and cyber criminals. Patrolling in the busy markets would be enhanced,'' Agarwal told PTI.

Prior to this, 2017 batch IPS officer Agarwal was posted as Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Shahjahanpur district.

He got his first posting as a trainee ASP in Aligarh after which he was given charge as ASP in Ayodhya district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh, 374 vaccinated

A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he wa...

Italy reports 475 more coronavirus deaths, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the v...

Married couple, man held for thefts in Thane homes

Three people were arrested forhouse-breaking thefts HBT in Thanes Kalyan and Ambernathareas, police said on Saturday.Shekhar Nair, his wife Sunita and accomplice DevendraShetty would zero in on homes of which owners were out ofstation, carr...

Security guard administered COVID vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction

A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS here on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of severe adverse events following immunisation.According to AIIMS Director Rande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021