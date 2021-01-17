Man arrested with handgun, ammo at Washington DC checkpoint
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 07:05 IST
Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Wesley Allen Beeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
Court documents say Beeler approached the checkpoint but did not have a valid credential for that area. An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside.
The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest and police detained him at the scene. They searched his car and found a high-capacity magazine in the 9mm handgun, along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities said he didn't have a license to carry the gun in Washington. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
