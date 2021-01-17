Left Menu
Odisha: STF busts organised cargo theft racket, 10 held

A Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch busted an organised cargo theft racket near Cuttack district and over 50 metric tons of Low Ash Metallurgical (LAM) Coke worth Rs 13,50,000 was seized, said Director General of Police (DGP) Odisha, Abhay on Sunday.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:29 IST
A Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch busted an organised cargo theft racket near Cuttack. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch busted an organised cargo theft racket near Cuttack district and over 50 metric tons of Low Ash Metallurgical (LAM) Coke worth Rs 13,50,000 was seized, said Director General of Police (DGP) Odisha, Abhay on Sunday. The racket was busted on Saturday and as many as 10 persons including the mastermind have been arrested.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid at "Baba Dhabaleswar Koila Dipu" regarding organized cargo theft and illegal unloading of costly materials/cargo from interstate transport vehicles by miscreants by the side of NH-55 yesterday, as per crime branch STF of Odisha police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

