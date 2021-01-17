Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia call for "restrictive measures" against Russia after Navalny's arrest
European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called for the "imposition of restrictive measures" against Russia following the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Lithuanian Foreign affairs minister said in a tweet on Sunday. "Detaining Alexei Navalny by the Russian authorities is completely unacceptable. We demand his immediate release," the minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said in a tweet.
"EU should act swiftly and if he is not released, we need to consider imposition of restrictive measures in response to this blatant act,” he added. Russian police detained Navalny at passport control after he flew home to Russia on Sunday, his lawyer, the prison service and Reuters witnesses said. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Susan Fenton)
