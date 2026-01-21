Left Menu

Drone Fragments Ignite Fire at Russian Oil Refinery: A Harrowing Tale of Unmanned Warfare

A fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region due to drone fragments but caused no injuries or notable damage. Ukrainian drone strikes in southern Russia affected towns, injuring 11 and triggering evacuation processes, officials revealed.

  • Russia

A fire erupted at the Afipsky oil refinery located in Russia's Krasnodar region as a result of drone fragments, the local emergency center confirmed on Wednesday, assuring that the incident inflicted neither injuries nor significant damage to the facility.

Authorities swiftly extinguished the blaze, preventing further concerns. This incident underscores the rising tension as Ukrainian drones targeted towns in southern Russia, leading to injuries among 11 individuals and the evacuation of several residents, according to local officials.

The drone strikes are a stark reminder of the escalating conflicts in the region, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance and protective measures to safeguard civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

