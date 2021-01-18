Left Menu
NCP demands JPC on purported chats between Goswami, Dasgupta

Goswami has been at the forefront in maligning theimage of the Mumbai police and also the Maha Vikas Aghadigovernment in the state, Tapase claimed.In his TV debates, he tried to give a communal angleto the Palghar incident.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:49 IST
The Sharad Pawar-led NationalistCongress Party (NCP) on Monday asked the government to set upa Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the purported chatsbetween Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and formerBroadcast Audience Research Council head Partho Dasgupta.

Referring to the purported chats widely reported inmedia which mentioned that Goswami was privy to the Balakotair strikes, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, ''It isextremely shocking and disturbing to know how issues relatedto national security have been used to gain TRPs.'' Tapase said he will meet Maharashtra Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh on Tuesday on the issue and seek clarificationfrom Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the 'chatgate'.

''The question also arises how Arnab was privy to suchsensitive information. The Ministry of Home Affairs has toidentify the source and immediately take action,'' he said.

Goswami has been at the forefront in maligning theimage of the Mumbai police and also the Maha Vikas Aghadigovernment in the state, Tapase claimed.

''In his TV debates, he tried to give a communal angleto the Palghar incident. The Sushant Singh Rajput death casewas blown out of proportion and a false narrative was set. Allthis was done with the sole intention to destabilise the MVAgovernment,'' Tapase said.

The BJP should clarify its position on Arnab Goswami,he said.

Dasgupta, who was arrested in the fake TelevisionRating Point (TRP) case, is now in the ICU of state-run JJhospital in central Mumbai.

A diabetic, he was rushed to the hospital from theTaloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday after hisblood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.

The Mumbai police had earlier told the court thatGoswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta with lakhs of rupees toramp up Republic TV's viewership.

