Left Menu
Development News Edition

We learn from all incidents, says CRPF DG on deaths of senior officers during operations

Reacting to the incidents where some senior Central Reserve Police Force officer were killed in the line of duty, the Director-General of the force, Anand Prakash Maheshwari on Monday said the dynamics inside the force always keep changing and there is no difference of ranks when in operational areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:53 IST
We learn from all incidents, says CRPF DG on deaths of senior officers during operations
CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Reacting to the incidents where some senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers died in the line of duty, the Director-General of the force, Anand Prakash Maheshwari on Monday said the dynamics inside the force always keep changing and there is no difference of ranks when in operational areas.

"This force's officers lead from the front and in operational areas, there is no difference of ranks, be it a Jawan or senior officers. It is a positive thing that our officers go and lead jawans. Even after all precautions, sometimes such casualties takes place. This will not create any deterrence. We learn from every case," DG told ANI. He further said that the force is ready to deal with expected heavy infiltration this year, and added that CRPF is ready to deal with it, with the close coordination of local police and the Indian Army.

While speaking on the occasion of Army day, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said, "Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory. The number of ceasefire violations went up by 44 per cent last year, which shows the nefarious intentions of Pakistan." Speaking about CRPF's and DRDO's newly launched bike ambulance RAKSHITA, DG said it is specially designed for Naxal-affected areas.

"Carefully custom-built to the needs of an emergency evacuation, RAKSHITA is built on a Royal Enfield Classic 350CC and comes with quick fit in and fit out casualty evacuation seat (CSE) that has customised design reclining, hand immobilizer and harness jacket, physiological parameter measuring equipment with monitoring capability and auto warning system for the driver, dashboard-mounted LCD for measuring vital parameters, air splint medical and oxygen kit, saline and oxygen administration on the move, adjustable footrest, and hand and foot strap for safety among others," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Brexit carnage": 20 shellfish trucks protest over export chaos in London

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near Number 10 Downing Street and the British parliament in central London on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that has stopped them exporting to the European Union. Trucks with...

France can vaccinate 2.4 million people by end of February - minister

France is on track to reach its target of vaccinating 1 million people against COVID-19 by the end of January and has enough doses to increase the total to 2.4 million by the end of February, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. Du...

Indian woman dies in UAE after husband accidentally rams car into her

A 45-year-old Indian woman died after her husband accidentally rammed their car into her while parking at a vehicle enclosure in the UAEs Ajman emirate, according to a media report on Monday.Liji and her husband name withheld had gone for a...

Yami Gautam gets nostalgic as she films 'Bhoot Police' in Jaisalmer

Yami Gautam revisited the same spot in Jaisalmer where she shot her debut TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo and the actor said being at the location took her on a trip down memory lane. Before making her entry in Bollywood in 2012 with Vicky Dono...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021