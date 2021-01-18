Coal scam: Senior cop quizzed by CBI

The anti-corruption branch ofthe CBI on Monday quizzed senior police officer Tathagata Basuin connection with the coal scam that runs into severalthousands of crores, sources in the agency said.

Basu, the deputy commissioner of Chandannagore PoliceCommissionerate, arrived at the agency's Nizam Palace officein the morning to face questioning.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)sources, he is one of the two IPS officers who have beensummoned in the case.

The multicrore scam, arising out of illegal quarryingfrom abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, allegedly involvesnames of several big shots.

Part of the crime proceeds had been transacted throughthe hawala route, for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED)has also joined the probe.

On November 28, CBI officials conducted raids at 45places, including areas in West Bengal, as part of theinvestigation.

The agency has issued a look-out notice againstalleged kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala, and sought details ofaction taken against illegal mining cases from EasternCoalfields Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)