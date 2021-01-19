Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with state finance ministers

By Union Minister-Budget Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-budget consultations with the finance ministers of states and union territories.

The meeting, held through video conference, was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers and senior officers from the states. Sitharaman highlighted the importance of the meeting as a sign of co-operative federalism and referred to the manner in which the Union Government "was strongly supportive of states" in their fight against the pandemic.

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan welcomed the participants to the deliberation. According to an official release, the participants thanked the Finance Minister for financially supporting the states and UTs during the worst months of the pandemic.

They gave their suggestions or inclusion in the minister's budget speech. The union budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

