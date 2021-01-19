Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with state finance ministers

Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-budget consultations with the finance ministers of states and union territories.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:51 IST
Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with state finance ministers
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

By Union Minister-Budget Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-budget consultations with the finance ministers of states and union territories.

The meeting, held through video conference, was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers and senior officers from the states. Sitharaman highlighted the importance of the meeting as a sign of co-operative federalism and referred to the manner in which the Union Government "was strongly supportive of states" in their fight against the pandemic.

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan welcomed the participants to the deliberation. According to an official release, the participants thanked the Finance Minister for financially supporting the states and UTs during the worst months of the pandemic.

They gave their suggestions or inclusion in the minister's budget speech. The union budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Draw inspiration from people 'who see the cup as half full': Nooyi to Indian students in US

Pepsicos former CEO Indra Nooyi has advised Indian students in the US not to idolise people based on their positions, but to draw inspiration from those who see the cup as half full.During a video conference with Embassy of India Student Hu...

NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Vermas statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate ac...

FACTBOX-The origins of COVID-19

As a team from the World Health Organization works in China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, the following factbox looks at what we know about how the pandemic began.CHINA ORIGINS The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 - known as SARS-...

Radioactive sources now in safe storage in Congo with support of IAEA

Two disused radioactive sources, previously employed in cancer treatment, are now in safe and secure storage in the Republic of the Congo, following successful transport and increased security at their temporary storage facility, with the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021