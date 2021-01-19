Head of Ukraine Constitutional Court notified he considered a suspect in witness tampering case

Head of Ukraine Constitutional Court notified he considered a suspect in witness tampering caseReuters | Kiev | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:34 IST
Ukrainian investigators formally notified the head of Ukraine's constitutional court that he is a suspect in a witness tampering case, the state investigation bureau said on Tuesday.
Ukrainian prosecutors said in December they were investigating Oleksandr Tupytskyi in connection with the suspected bribery of a witness that had taken place in 2018.
