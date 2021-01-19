Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4.5 lakh people vaccinated in country till now, says Health Ministry

As many as 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till early Tuesday morning as India's active COVID-19 cases came down to 2 lakhs amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:49 IST
Over 4.5 lakh people vaccinated in country till now, says Health Ministry
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till early Tuesday morning as India's active COVID-19 cases came down to 2 lakhs amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. At the Health Ministry's press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till now. The active cases are around 2 lakhs after seven months and the number is declining. The daily number of deaths is less than 140 after eight months."

Bhushan informed that the COVID-19 cases per million in the country is 7,668 while the active cases are less than two per cent of the total number of cases. The death per million is 110 while the test per million has reached 136,089. He further stated that the overall case fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

"Only the states of Kerala and Maharashtra are with more than 50,000 active cases," said the Health Secretary. He informed that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 141.

As many as 10,064 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,05,81,837 on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. With 17,411 more recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 1,02,28,753.The death toll mounted to 1,52,556 after 137 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Season 4’s upcoming episodes revealed, what we know on Season 5

Some of the episodes of Black Clover Season 4 are yet to be aired. While those episodes are still left, fans have already started wondering if the anime series would return with Season 5. Read further to know more about it.Black Clover Seas...

Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID-19 cases; Jain says situation seems 'lot under control'

Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national capital seems quite under control at present.On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the l...

Now Find Right Dermatologist and Skin Clinic in Mumbai on SkinGenious

SkinGenious helps in selecting the right skin specialist for treatments and cosmetology, which involves a lot of factors that are tough for laymen to understand. It is a one-stop shop for all skin queries it was launched in January 2020 in ...

Maha: Mob pelts stones after man dies of stab wounds in Latur

Angry kin and friends of aman who died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatmentfor stab wounds pelted stones and damaged vehicles in Udgir inLatur, 300 kilometres from here, demanding the arrest of theaccused, police said.The man, id...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021