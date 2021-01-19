JeM militant, associate arrested in J-K’s Anantnag

Security forces arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant and an overground worker in separate operations in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information that militants were planning to kill policemen and snatch their weapons in Anantnag town, security forces established checkpoints at multiple locations to Track down the ultras, a police spokesman said.

''During checking, one recently recruited terrorist, identified as Ayaaz Ahmad Bhat and affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, was arrested. Arms, ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine and seven live rounds were recovered from his possession,'' he said.

Security forces launched another operation following a tip-off about plans of grenade lobbing in Anantnag, the spokesman said.

''One terrorist associate Rayees Ahmad Mir linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested. Incriminating material including one hand grenade was recovered from his possession,'' he said. PTI MIJ AQSAQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)