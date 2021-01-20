UK will submit request to join CPTPP trading bloc soon - trade minister

UK will submit request to join CPTPP trading bloc soon - trade ministerReuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:49 IST
Britain will soon submit its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.
"We will shortly submit our formal request to join this free trade area," Truss said, describing the bloc as "one of the world's most dynamic trading areas".
