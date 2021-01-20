Flags, signs, soldiers ahead of Biden inaugural

Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:40 IST
As the sun rose over Washington's Freedom Plaza between the US Capitol and the White House ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, clusters of soldiers in full battle fatigues clustered inside metal barriers erected to restrict access to the procession route.

Some yellow placards on the barriers read “Biden-Harris 2021,” while others carried the seal of the presidency or inaugural insignias.

American and District of Columbia flags flapped in high winds.

Traffic has been blocked off nearby in all directions.

Revelers have been told to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Most offices in the surrounding buildings are closed, many boarded up with plywood to prevent damage in case violence breaks out Wednesday.

But one tall office building in view of the procession route has been fitted with towering signs reading “Welcome, Mr. President” and “Welcome Madam Vice President,” for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

After being sworn in, Biden is set to inspect the readiness of military troops in a traditional “pass in review.”

