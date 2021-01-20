Cal HC junks Bengal govt plea over Amphan relief audit

The Calcutta High Court onWednesday rejected a plea filed by the Bengal government thatsought retraction of its judgement directing the Comptrollerand Auditor General (CAG) to audit cyclone Amphan-relatedrelief distribution amid allegations of irregularities.

Refusing to entertain the state government's prayer,the division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnanand Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the CAG to complete theprocess as early as possible.

Claiming that absolute transparency was maintainedduring disbursement of funds to victims in 16 districts of thestate, the application stated that the assistance was directlytransferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts to curb chances ofany foul play.

In its judgement on December 1, 2020, the divisionbench had urged the CAG to conclude financial audits withinthree months from receiving a copy of the order.

The petitioners, in a set of PILs which were heardtogether, complained that the West Bengal government, throughits officers, had, in an unauthorised manner, picked and chosepersons for doling out the benefits.

The petitioners also alleged that a large number ofpeople, who were actually affected by the devastatingsupercyclone, were left empty-handed.

