Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cal HC junks Bengal govt plea over Amphan relief audit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:18 IST
Cal HC junks Bengal govt plea over Amphan relief audit

The Calcutta High Court onWednesday rejected a plea filed by the Bengal government thatsought retraction of its judgement directing the Comptrollerand Auditor General (CAG) to audit cyclone Amphan-relatedrelief distribution amid allegations of irregularities.

Refusing to entertain the state government's prayer,the division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnanand Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the CAG to complete theprocess as early as possible.

Claiming that absolute transparency was maintainedduring disbursement of funds to victims in 16 districts of thestate, the application stated that the assistance was directlytransferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts to curb chances ofany foul play.

In its judgement on December 1, 2020, the divisionbench had urged the CAG to conclude financial audits withinthree months from receiving a copy of the order.

The petitioners, in a set of PILs which were heardtogether, complained that the West Bengal government, throughits officers, had, in an unauthorised manner, picked and chosepersons for doling out the benefits.

The petitioners also alleged that a large number ofpeople, who were actually affected by the devastatingsupercyclone, were left empty-handed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MD, General Manager of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in ACB net

Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI The Managing Director ofTelangana State Warehousing Corporation along with anothersenior official were on Wednesday arrested here by the ACB forallegedly taking Rs 75,000 bribe.The MD and General Manager of the State W...

Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Madrids emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of the Spanish capital following an explosion that witnesses described as extremely loud. Videos and images shared on social media showed a t...

It's a new day in America, says Biden ahead of inauguration

US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to a new day. Its a new day in America, Biden said via Twitter.As Biden attended Mass on Wednesday morning, his transition team shared th...

Maharashtra: Cong to participate in January 25 'long march'

The Congress, which is one of theconstituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVAgovernment in Maharashtra, will participate in the longmarch planned by farmer organisations in Mumbai on January 25against the three new agri laws of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021