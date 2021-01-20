43 Africans drown off Libya in first Mediterranean shipwreck of 2021 -UN
At least 43 West African migrants trying to reach Europe drowned off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, after their boat capsized in rough seas, in the first shipwreck of 2021 in the central Mediterranean, United Nations agencies said on Wednesday.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:01 IST
At least 43 West African migrants trying to reach Europe drowned off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, after their boat capsized in rough seas, in the first shipwreck of 2021 in the central Mediterranean, United Nations agencies said on Wednesday. Ten survivors were rescued and brought to shore by coastal security in Zuwahra, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said in a joint statement.
War-ravaged Libya is a major route for migrants seeking to reach Europe. The U.N. agencies called for reactivating state-led search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean and for a halt to returning migrants to "unsafe ports".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- U.N.
- UNHCR
- Mediterranean
- Libya
- Europe
- West African
ALSO READ
U.N. envoy plans trip to Yemen and Saudi Arabia after Aden attack
UNHCR relocates victims of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict to new site in Sudan
UNHCR continues to register new refugee arrivals at Sudanese-Ethiopian border
Power struggle leaves U.N. rights body without leader
U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Taiwan next week, China says playing with fire