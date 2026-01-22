French Navy Intercepts Russian Oil Tanker in Mediterranean Operation

In a coordinated effort with the UK, the French Navy intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean on Thursday. The action was part of a mission to crack down on Russia's shadow fleet, which stands in defiance of international sanctions.

Identified as the Grinch, the tanker is suspected to be operating under a false flag from the Comoros islands. French maritime authorities have escorted the ship to port for further scrutiny, suspecting its involvement in financing Russia's war efforts against Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of enforcing international law in a statement that accompanied a dramatic photograph of a French helicopter over a ship. This mission underscores France's commitment to maintaining global order in collaboration with international allies.