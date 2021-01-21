Left Menu
Officials: Suicide bombs rock central Baghdad, 6 dead

Twin suicide bombings hit Iraqs capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state television reported it was a suicide bombing.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:08 IST
Twin suicide bombings hit Iraq’s capital Thursday killing at least six people and wounding over 25 others, three police officials and State TV said.

The officials said two explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Iraqi state television reported it was a suicide bombing. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was property damage.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

