Hungary gives preliminary approval for AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines, says PM's aide

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:37 IST
Hungary gives preliminary approval for AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines, says PM's aide
Hungary's drug regulator has given preliminary approval for the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and also Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, confirming media reports.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was travelling to Moscow for talks about the coronavirus vaccine later on Thursday, Gergely Gulyas said.

