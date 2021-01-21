Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM flays Sri Lankan Navy over death of 4 Indian fishermen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:12 IST
TN CM flays Sri Lankan Navy over death of 4 Indian fishermen

Citing information from fishermenthat four of their community ''died due to an attack'' by theSri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday condemned the island nation maritime force for suchacts shattering their livelihood.

To put an end to such mid-sea incidents, appropriateaction was being taken and his government was in touch withthe union government, he said.

He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi toinitiate an appropriate inquiry through the Indian HighCommission in Colombo into the incident, Palaniswami said,three days after Sri Lanka said an Indian fishing boat sank inits waters following a 'collision' with its Navy vessel.

Condoling the deaths, the Chief Minister, in an officialrelease, said he has ordered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each tothe families of the four fishermen.

Reacting to the incident, DMK president M K Stalinalleged the Lankan Navy unleashed ''a barbaric attack'' on thefour fishermen and drowned them in sea alongwith their boat.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar'srecent Sri Lanka visit and his 'talks' with the islandgovernment on the fishermen issue, Stalin said the 'killing'of the four fishermen showed the neighbouring country had noregard for India.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi should condemn Sri Lankaand pressurise that country to provide a compensation of Rsfive crore each to the families of the four fishermen killedby Sri Lankan Navy,'' Stalin said in a statement.

Palaniswami said when four fishermen who had set out forfishing from Pudukottai district on January 18 did not return,a search operation was undertaken by Indian Coast Guard, anaval ship and helicopter on his direction.

''We now have received information through fishermen thatthe four (missing) fishermen died due to attack by Sri LankanNavy,'' he said.

The four had ventured into the sea for fishing in a boatbelonging to a man from Thangachimadam near Rameswaram inRamanathapuram district, he said, adding it was among the 214mechanised vessels that had set out for fishing.

Palaniswami said he has ordered a job for one memberfrom each of the four families in government or state-runenterprises and relief assistance for the boat affected in theattack.

An official in Rameswaram said bodies of all the fourfishermen have been recovered by Sri Lankan authorities. OnWednesday, bodies of two fishermen were recovered.

A protest demonstration was held in Rameswaram onThursday, condemning the 'attack' and demanding that thegovernment take steps to bring back the bodies of thefishermen.

The Lankan Navy had on Tuesday said it had launched asearch and rescue operation for ''unknown number of missingfishermen'' and the sunken boat.

It had said the Navy units on patrol carried out anoperation to seize Indian fishing trawlers 'poaching' in SriLankan waters after observing more than 50 vessels.

As the operation was going on, one of the Indian fishingtrawlers tried to evade the scene, making it collide with aSri Lankan Navy vessel, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris: Beyond the Superlatives

By K. Divia Sawhney In the wake of Madam Vice President Kamala Devi Harris win, post-election tweets and merchandise boasted the slogan, The VP looks like me. The global publics investment in Harris and what she meant to a greater multi-eth...

Some athletes shelving Olympic bids amid delayed Tokyo Games

Driving to Dublin its, well, a long way from Tipperary. Too long for Dean Gardiner, especially with a new baby and full-time university courses.The Irish super heavyweight boxer tried to endure the grind of traveling and training for anoth...

Energy stocks drag down FTSE 100, IG Group slides

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, weighed down by falls in energy stocks as oil prices slid after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories, while IG Group tumbled on plans to buy U.S. trading platform tastytrade for 1 billion. The ...

Rejection of govt's 'lollipop' on farm laws signals farmers' awakening: Cong

As the protesting farmer unions turned down the Centres proposal of suspending the contentious farm laws for 18 months, the Congress on Thursday said this rejection of the governments lollipop by the farmers signals their awakening.Stepping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021