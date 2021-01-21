Left Menu
Former head of Vatican bank guilty of embezzlement, money laundering -court

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:22 IST
A Vatican court on Thursday convicted Angelo Caloia, a former head of the Vatican bank, on charges of embezzlement and money laundering and handed down an eight-year, 11-month jail sentence.

Caloia, who was president of the bank between 1999 and 2009, is the highest ranking Vatican official to be convicted of a financial crime.

