Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU should be able to agree on vaccine medical certificates -European Council president

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-01-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 03:30 IST
EU should be able to agree on vaccine medical certificates -European Council president
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)

European Union leaders discussed the possibility of having common vaccine certificates at a video conference on Thursday and made steps towards a possible document for medical reasons, the president of the European Council said after the meeting.

"We should be able to agree on common elements to include in a certificate for medical purposes," Charles Michel said, noting leaders were cautious on the matter, which has divided countries over the past weeks.

The possible use of this certificate for travel purposes was deemed to require further talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries

French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries, his office said on Thursday.Cross-border workers an...

Guinea president retains Magassouba as mines minister

Guinea President Alpha Conde has retained Abdoulaye Magassouba as mines minister overseeing the West African nations bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, according to a decree read on state television on Thursday.Magassouba was first...

Swiss court to rule in Steinmetz trial over Guinea mining deal

A Swiss criminal court will rule on Friday whether Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz is guilty of corruption and forgery charges in one of the mining worlds most high-profile legal disputes. The battle for control of the worlds richest unt...

Brazil state gives Vale ultimatum on settlement talks

Brazilian iron miner Vale SA failed on Thursday to reach a legal settlement with Minas Gerais state regarding a deadly dam disaster, with the state warning it would not take crumbs and giving a 10-day deadline for a better offer. Roughly 27...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021