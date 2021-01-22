Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRP case: Ex-BARC CEO discharged from hosp, bail plea on Mon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:02 IST
TRP case: Ex-BARC CEO discharged from hosp, bail plea on Mon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Maharashtra government to submit by Monday themedical report of Partho Dasgupta, former Broadcast AudienceResearch Council (BARC) CEO arrested in the television ratingpoints (TRP) rigging scam.

A single bench of Justice PD Naik heard an urgent bailplea this evening, filed by Dasgupta's counsels, seekinginterim bail for at least two weeks considering his poorhealth.

Last week, Dasgupta was rushed to JJ Hospital from theTaloja prison, where he is lodged as an undertrial, after hisblood sugar levels shot up and he fell unconscious.

Dasgupta was discharged this evening, after which hislawyers moved HC seeking an urgent hearing.

''He was discharged from JJ Hospital on a stretcher. Ifhe was fit enough to be discharged, then he should have beenwalking out and not been carried out on a stretcher,'' saidDasgupta's counsel Arjun Singh Thakur.

The state's counsel, Deepak Thakare, told HC that asper protocol, since the JJ hospital had certified Dasgupta tobe fit for discharge, he will be taken to the Taloja prisonhospital.

If he is certified as fit, he will be shifted to hisprison cell, or else, he will be taken back to JJ hospital,Thakare said.

''So, the court directed that the state produce his(Dasgupta's) latest medical reports. And it will hear oururgent bail plea on Monday,'' advocate Thakur said.

Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch onDecember 24 last year.

Earlier this week, a sessions court here rejected hisbail plea saying he played a vital role in the TRP scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 15.5 pc to Rs 3,489 cr

Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services,...

C'garh BJP protests, claims mismanagement in paddy procurement

The BJP on Friday held protestsagainst Chhattisgarhs Bhupesh Baghel government and allegedthe paddy procurement drive in the state was mismanaged.A bid to gherao encircle the collectorate here aspart of the protest was foiled by police.Amon...

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Chirag enter semi-finals

Indian mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the doubles semifinal with a scintillating win over Malaysias Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday. Satwiksairaj, who has also qualifi...

ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership

The International Labour Organization ILO, the Partnership for Action on Green Economy PAGE and LinkedIn have launched a two-year data insights partnership that aims to improve government decision-making, promote green jobs and build the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021