TRP case: Ex-BARC CEO discharged from hosp, bail plea on Mon

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Maharashtra government to submit by Monday themedical report of Partho Dasgupta, former Broadcast AudienceResearch Council (BARC) CEO arrested in the television ratingpoints (TRP) rigging scam.

A single bench of Justice PD Naik heard an urgent bailplea this evening, filed by Dasgupta's counsels, seekinginterim bail for at least two weeks considering his poorhealth.

Last week, Dasgupta was rushed to JJ Hospital from theTaloja prison, where he is lodged as an undertrial, after hisblood sugar levels shot up and he fell unconscious.

Dasgupta was discharged this evening, after which hislawyers moved HC seeking an urgent hearing.

''He was discharged from JJ Hospital on a stretcher. Ifhe was fit enough to be discharged, then he should have beenwalking out and not been carried out on a stretcher,'' saidDasgupta's counsel Arjun Singh Thakur.

The state's counsel, Deepak Thakare, told HC that asper protocol, since the JJ hospital had certified Dasgupta tobe fit for discharge, he will be taken to the Taloja prisonhospital.

If he is certified as fit, he will be shifted to hisprison cell, or else, he will be taken back to JJ hospital,Thakare said.

''So, the court directed that the state produce his(Dasgupta's) latest medical reports. And it will hear oururgent bail plea on Monday,'' advocate Thakur said.

Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch onDecember 24 last year.

Earlier this week, a sessions court here rejected hisbail plea saying he played a vital role in the TRP scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)