J&K Police organises COVID-19 awareness camp, distributes safety kits to BPL families

The Srinagar district police on Friday organised a COVID-19 awareness camp where coronavirus protection kits were distributed among below poverty line (BPL) families under the Civic Action Program 2020-21. Talking to ANI about the camp, Mohammed Rafeeq, a resident of the area said, "This is a very good step and it should be taken up by the police in other places too. I am thankful to the administration for distributing these COVID kits."

"Amid the ongoing pandemic, creating awareness about the disease and distributing things of basic necessity among those who cannot afford them is a good step. The kit has all essential things required to maintain hygiene and monitor health parameters including a face mask, face shield, sanitiser, gloves, thermometer, and oximeter. All the products provided in the kit are branded which reflects the quality and seriousness with which the administration is running this campaign", said another resident, Umar. Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr. Haseeb Mughal said, "This is an initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir police which aims to help those who are unable to manage COVID-19 safety gear on their own. We have been reeling under the impact of the pandemic and it is important to send out a message to people, to make them aware of basic hygiene, precautions and preventive steps to be taken."

He further added that the kit being distributed is a complete family kit with all essential items necessary for protection against COVID-19. The program intends to both inform and help people fight against the disease, with BPL families being given priority. Talking about how the police is creating awareness and ensuring that their message reaches the people, the SSP said, "We often organise gatherings and talk to them in person. Apart from that we also use social media, print, and electronic media. The Jammu and Kashmir police is carrying out a similar initiative in all other districts of the union territory." (ANI)

