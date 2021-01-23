Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally

Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rallyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:00 IST
Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a protest in Moscow on Saturday, she wrote on her Instagram from inside a police van.
Police have declared the rallies in Moscow and dozens of other cities illegal and have arrested hundreds of people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
