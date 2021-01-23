Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal Guv urges Centre for infra devpt along India-China border

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:59 IST
Arunachal Guv urges Centre for infra devpt along India-China border
During the last couple of years, the Centre has assisted the state in this direction but a lot more is to be done for the improvement of infrastructure along the India-China border. Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig(Retd) BD Mishra on Saturday requested the Centre to initiate measures for the development of infrastructure along the India-China border in the state.

The governor, speaking at the inaugural day of the69th plenary of the North East Council (NEC) at Shillong under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointed out that better road infrastructure is necessary for the state with difficult terrain and high mountains.

During the last couple of years, the Centre has assisted the state in this direction but a lot more is to be done for the improvement of infrastructure along the India-China border.

''The state government is paying full attention to law and order in the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and longing and four police stations of Namsai, Roing, Mahadevpurand Sunpura which are under the Armed Forces Special Power Act(AFSPA),'' he said.

The state has recently got an officer of Major General rank on deputation as the security advisor to the state, the governor said.

''For internal security and law and order, the government is strengthening the police set up but it needs the assistance of the Centre for putting in place crime and criminal tracking network and system in each district. Efforts are underway to boost training, working efficiency and morale of the state police force,'' he said.

The governor highlighted the need for enhancing the electricity power grid, potable water distribution system and increasing the number of advanced landing grounds.

Brig (Retd) Mishra highlighted the need for funds to construct foot suspension bridges at remote places to improve the mobility of Army jawans and civilians.

He requested Shah, also the NEC chairman, to continue providing necessary help for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Women army officers once again move SC for grant of permanent commission, promotions and benefits

Eleven women army officers have moved the Supreme Court seeking compliance of its February last year directions to the Centre for grant of permanent commission, promotions and consequential benefits to them in an inclusive, fair, just and r...

Don't talk on the subway, say French doctors, to limit COVID-19 spread

Passengers on public transport systems should avoid talking to one another or on the phone in order to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus, the French National Academy of Medecine said. The mandatory wearing of masks on public transp...

Big B's beauty remark about Gita Gopinath on 'KBC' irks netizens

Megastar Amitabh Bachchans comments praising Gita Gopinaths beauty during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati may have floored the International Monetary Fund IMF chief but many on social media took offence to the remark.On Friday, Go...

Police in Russia detain 1,614 people at Navalny rallies - monitor

Russian police detained an estimated 1,614 people at unauthorised rallies held on Saturday across the country in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021