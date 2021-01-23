Left Menu
Development News Edition

Induction of Sukhoi paved way for strengthening maritime security in southern peninsula: Amit Tiwari

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:28 IST
Induction of Sukhoi paved way for strengthening maritime security in southern peninsula: Amit Tiwari

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI): The resurrection of222 Squadron at Thanjavur with Sukhoi-30 aircraft paved theway for strengtheningmaritime security in the southernpeninsula and helped in maintaining the country's interestsinthe Indian ocean region, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air OfficerCommanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Commanders conference at theSouthern AirCommand at nearby Akkulam, Air Marshal Tiwarialso outlined the efforts by SAC in fast trackinginfrastructure development for fighters, deployment of radarsand successful conduct of Combined Guided Weapons firing atSuryalanka (air force station,Andhra Pradesh) on varied firingplatforms.

Expressing satisfaction over induction of anadditional indigenously built LCA Tejas aircraft squadron atSulur (Tamil Nadu), he said the Air Force is in a highlyaccelerated growth stage and induction of indigeneous systemswas in tandem with the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

Air Officers Commanding/Station Commanders of allAir Force Stations under the Southern Air Command attended theconclave, a defence press release said.

Tiwari reviewed the operations, maintenanceand administration activities undertaken by SAC during thepast one year and provided a vision for maritime operations inpeninsular India for the next decade.

He also emphasised the need to maintain a veryhigh level of operational preparedness and orientation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Modi, Mamata claim Netaji's legacy, fight over his 'parakram' and 'patriotism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modibowed in solemn reverence, Mamata Banerjee clamoured hisbirthday be declared a national holiday, but their competingclaims over Subhas Chandra Boses legacy Saturday left anelection-bound West Bengal bitterly clea...

Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 13,331 new cases

Italy reported 488 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 472 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell further to 13,331 from 13,633.Italy has now registered 85,162 COVID-19 deaths sinc...

MP illicit liquor trade: NSA invoked against 6 in Bhopal

The stringent National SecurityAct was invoked on Saturday against six persons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade, an official said.The law was invoked by district magistrate AvinashLavania on th...

Mamata declines to speak at Netaji event after Jai Shri Ram

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Saturday declined to speak at an officialprogramme to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses 125thbirth anniversary after Jai Shri Ram slogans were raisedfrom the audience in the presence of Prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021