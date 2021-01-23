Induction of Sukhoi paved way for strengthening maritime security in southern peninsula: Amit Tiwari

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI): The resurrection of222 Squadron at Thanjavur with Sukhoi-30 aircraft paved theway for strengtheningmaritime security in the southernpeninsula and helped in maintaining the country's interestsinthe Indian ocean region, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air OfficerCommanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Commanders conference at theSouthern AirCommand at nearby Akkulam, Air Marshal Tiwarialso outlined the efforts by SAC in fast trackinginfrastructure development for fighters, deployment of radarsand successful conduct of Combined Guided Weapons firing atSuryalanka (air force station,Andhra Pradesh) on varied firingplatforms.

Expressing satisfaction over induction of anadditional indigenously built LCA Tejas aircraft squadron atSulur (Tamil Nadu), he said the Air Force is in a highlyaccelerated growth stage and induction of indigeneous systemswas in tandem with the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

Air Officers Commanding/Station Commanders of allAir Force Stations under the Southern Air Command attended theconclave, a defence press release said.

Tiwari reviewed the operations, maintenanceand administration activities undertaken by SAC during thepast one year and provided a vision for maritime operations inpeninsular India for the next decade.

He also emphasised the need to maintain a veryhigh level of operational preparedness and orientation.

