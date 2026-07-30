Europe's Fiery Summer: Wildfires Blaze Across Southern Frontiers

Major wildfires continued to wreak havoc across southern Europe, influencing regions in Spain, France, and Greece. Spain managed to control one blaze but still faces threats due to high temperatures, dry vegetation, and powerful winds.

French officials arrested two individuals for suspected arson near Bordeaux, while Greece mourns the loss of three firefighters amid evacuations on Crete. Record-breaking temperatures and relentless fires put Europe on high alert.

The summer's unprecedented fires and heatwaves have also hit eastern England. Scientists note that Europe's abnormal climate conditions have exceeded historical norms, amplifying efforts to mitigate disaster impacts.