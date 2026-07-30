Ozon Faces Infrastructure Threat Amidst Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Ozon, Russia's second-largest e-commerce firm, highlights growing threats from Ukrainian drone strikes that have previously targeted competitor Wildberries. Despite infrastructure vulnerabilities, Ozon's decentralized logistics model offers resilience. The company's shares have rebounded significantly, even as it navigates geopolitical tensions and sanctions affecting financial units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 20:57 IST
Ozon Faces Infrastructure Threat Amidst Ukrainian Drone Strikes
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's second-largest e-commerce enterprise, Ozon, has issued a warning regarding possible threats to its infrastructure following a string of Ukrainian drone attacks that recently targeted warehouses of its main rival, Wildberries. Ukrainian forces have hit nearly a dozen Wildberries sites since mid-July, an effort aimed at disrupting operations crucial to Russia's economy. Latest attacks on Thursday set ablaze warehouses in Penza and Udmurtia, leading to staff evacuation and injury to one person.

Similar to Wildberries, Ozon operates an expansive network of warehouses throughout Russia. However, analysts report that Ozon's infrastructure is notably more flexible and decentralized. “One of the operational risks we regularly monitor is potential damage to infrastructure from external impacts,” Ozon noted in a statement related to recent financial results, underscoring concerns over drone assaults.

Despite the early impact on Ozon's stock, which fell by 7% following initial Wildberries strikes, shares have surged by 23%, buoyed by substantial second-quarter revenues. The company, which has grown impressively since its humble beginnings as an online bookstore, posted a 47% year-on-year rise in earnings. Yet, industry analysts advise caution, observing that the lack of strikes on Ozon's sites thus far is largely fortuitous.

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