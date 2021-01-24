Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led forces thwart air attack on Riyadh - Saudi TV

A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition had said it foiled two Houthi attacks using an armed drone launched towards Saudi Arabia and an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea. The alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:12 IST
Saudi-led forces thwart air attack on Riyadh - Saudi TV
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack towards the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi state television reported, but the Iran-aligned group denied any involvement.

The coalition intercepted and destroyed an "enemy air target", state-run Al Ekhbariyah channel and Saudi-owned Al Hadath said on their Twitter accounts. A military spokesman for the Houthi group, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, said the movement had not carried out any operations against coalition countries over the past 24 hours.

A hitherto unknown group calling itself Alwiya Alwaad Alhaq, which roughly translates as 'The True Promise Brigades', issued a statement late on Saturday claiming responsibility via messaging platform Telegram. Reuters could not independently confirm its authenticity. A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition had said it foiled two Houthi attacks using an armed drone launched towards Saudi Arabia and an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea. The alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa. The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

The movement was designated by the Trump administration this month as a foreign terrorist organisation. New U.S. President Joe Biden has initiated a review of the designation, which U.N. officials have warned could push Yemen into a large-scale famine and chill peace efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Used to be petrified of bouncers: Gill reflects on how he overcame his fears

India batsman Shubman Gills first-ever Test series was like a dream start, and his heroics in the second innings of the fourth Test against Australia earned India a memorable win. There was no doubt that the challenge against Australia was ...

Ram temple in 3 yrs; to cost Rs 1100 cr, says Trust treasurer

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will bebuilt in around three years and the construction cost of theproject will exceed Rs 1100 crore, a prominent functionary ofthe temple trust has said.The main temple will be built in three to three and ahalf ye...

UK health minister says hopes schools can open by Easter, will depend on data

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he hoped schools, which have been closed to most pupils since Jan. 5 as part of a national lockdown, would be able to reopen by Easter in early April but said it would depend on COVID-19 ...

Poppy straw recovered, man arrested in J-K

A man was arrested on Sunday after 53 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his apple-laden truck in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjabs Hoshiarpur district, was driving his truck from K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021