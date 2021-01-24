Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:48 IST
PM exhorts youths to defeat 'network of lies and rumours' on COVID-19 vaccination with right information

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the COVID-19 vaccine and ''now we have to fulfil ours'' by defeating through the right information every network spreading lies and rumours.

Addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and artists who would be participating in the Republic Day parade, Modi said such organisations have always played their role in dealing with challenging times.

''In COVID times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help,'' he said.

''Whether it was spreading awareness about the Aarogya Setu App or coronavirus infection spread, the work done by you was praiseworthy,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said the youths should now step forward to assist in the COVID-19 vaccination programme by providing the right information to the people.

''You need to take it to the next level now. Your reach is in all parts of society. I request you to come forward to help the country with the COVID-19 vaccination programme. You have to provide the right information on vaccines to the poor and general public,'' Modi said.

''Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the coronavirus vaccine and now we have to fulfill ours. We have to defeat through right information every network spreading lies and rumours,'' Modi said.

He also said that India will not become self-reliant just by somebody saying so, but this will be achieved by actions of the youth for which they have to be armed with necessary skills.

''India will not become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) just by somebody saying so, it will become so by actions of youths like you. You will be able to do this better when you will have the necessary skill set,'' Modi said.

Realizing the importance of this, the ministry of skill development was formed when his government came in 2014 and more than 5.5 crore youths have been given training for different skills till now, Modi said.

Under this skill development programme, not just training is being given, help is being provided for getting employment, the prime minister said.

The aim is that the youths in India get new employment opportunities based on their skill sets, Modi said.

He again stressed on 'Vocal for Local', saying it will gain more strength from the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

