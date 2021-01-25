Take pledge for free, fair elections in Bengal on Republic Day: Dhankhar

Take pledge for free, fair elections in Bengal on Republic Day: DhankharPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 00:01 IST
West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Sunday urged people to take a pledge on RepublicDay to ensure free and fair elections in the state.
Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.
''Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms.
For this free and fair elections @MamataOfficialadministration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to bepolitically neutral. Let's pledge on this Republic Day toachieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence,''Dhankhar tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RepublicDay
- West Bengal
- JagdeepDhankhar