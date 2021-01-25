Take pledge for free, fair elections in Bengal on Republic Day: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Sunday urged people to take a pledge on RepublicDay to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

''Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms.

For this free and fair elections @MamataOfficialadministration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to bepolitically neutral. Let's pledge on this Republic Day toachieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence,''Dhankhar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)