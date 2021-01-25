Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products seized from bus; 3 held

Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products seized from bus; 3 heldPTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:51 IST
Navi Mumbai police have seizedbanned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 1.58 lakh beingsmuggled into Maharashtra in a luxury bus coming fromneighbouring Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the bus inTurbhe area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, he said.
During a search of the vehicle, the police found fivebags containing pouches of a branded paan masala and otherbanned tobacco products worth Rs 1.58 lakh, the official said.
The police arrested the owner of the bags, bus driverand cleaner and impounded the vehicle, he said.
Offences under relevant sections were registeredagainst the accused, he added.
The sale and consumption of gutka, scented andflavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.
In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka anon-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it fromsix months to three years.
