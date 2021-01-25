Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products seized from bus; 3 held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:51 IST
Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products seized from bus; 3 held

Navi Mumbai police have seizedbanned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 1.58 lakh beingsmuggled into Maharashtra in a luxury bus coming fromneighbouring Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the bus inTurbhe area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday, he said.

During a search of the vehicle, the police found fivebags containing pouches of a branded paan masala and otherbanned tobacco products worth Rs 1.58 lakh, the official said.

The police arrested the owner of the bags, bus driverand cleaner and impounded the vehicle, he said.

Offences under relevant sections were registeredagainst the accused, he added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented andflavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka anon-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it fromsix months to three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has approved the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, announced Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has today provisionally approved the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in A...

Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned AstraZenecas international production problems mean the country would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier than planned. The countrys med...

Hong Kong shares jump on mainland buying, tech hits record high

Hong Kong shares climbed more than 2 on Monday as mainland investors continued to buy into the market via the Stock Connect, with tech and material stocks leading the pack. The Hang Seng index added 2.1 to 30,057.01, while the Hong Kong Chi...

Former NRL boss Greenberg appointed as CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former National Rugby League NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has been appointed as the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australias interim CEO on Monday congratulated Greenberg on his appointment as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021