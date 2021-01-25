Left Menu
India reports 13,203 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,67,736 including 1,84,182 active cases and 1,03,30,084 total discharges.

However, the total death toll in the country due to the infection mounted to 1,53,470 including the new deaths. As the countrywide inoculation programme is underway, 16,15,504 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

"India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses," stated the press release by the Health Ministry on Sunday. Indian Council of Medical Research informed, "A total of 19,23,37,117 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 24. Of these, 5,70,246 samples were tested yesterday."

As per the press release by the Health Ministry on Sunday, "Seven states and union territories account for 79.35% fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 56 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 23 and 10 new deaths respectively." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Kenya: Kuria express concern over vandalism under 'Hustler-Dynasty' guise

Kenyan politician, Moses Kuria express concern over Kenyan sections threatening to destroy property in the guise of being other Dynasty and Hustlers, according to a report by Pulselive.coke.The member of Parliament for Gatundu South since 2...

Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,34,430. Among the new cases, Sundargarh with 32 cases registered the highest number of people who tested positive for the vir...

Vietnam offers significant opportunities for Indian generic drugmakers: Fitch

Vietnams domestic pharmaceutical industry is currently able to meet just 53 per cent of the countrys demand, representing significant opportunities for Indian investors as India is among the leading global producers of generic medicines, ac...

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Mock trials for remote voting facilities for electors would begin soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said.In his message to mark the 11th National Voters Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge tec...
