8 injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in China

8 injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:13 IST
Eight people were injured and three others went missing after a natural gas pipe exploded in northeast China's port city of Dalian on Monday, local authorities said.
The explosion occurred around 6 am (local time) near a residential area in Jinzhou district of Dalian.
Eight people were injured by shattered window glass and have been sent to the hospital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation has found that the explosion was caused by a leakage of the natural gas pipeline, it said.
