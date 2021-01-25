Left Menu
8 injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:13 IST
8 injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in China
Eight people were injured and three others went missing after a natural gas pipe exploded in northeast China's port city of Dalian on Monday, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 6 am (local time) near a residential area in Jinzhou district of Dalian.

Eight people were injured by shattered window glass and have been sent to the hospital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation has found that the explosion was caused by a leakage of the natural gas pipeline, it said.

