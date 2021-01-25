All Debenhams UK stores to shut after the sale of the brand to Boohoo

All Debenhams stores in Britain will close permanently as part of the sale of its brand and website to online retailer Boohoo, its administrators said on Monday.

"I expect that the agreement with Boohoo may provide some job opportunities but we regret that this outcome does not safeguard the jobs of Debenhams' employees beyond the winding down period," said Geoff Rowley, Joint Administrator and Partner of FRP Advisory.

Also Read: China to continue suspending flights to and from Britain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)