Chain-snatcher with cases in Mumbai, neighbouring areas held

A man wanted in several chainsnatching cases in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas wasarrested by Thane Crime Branch, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch Unit V team undersenior inspector Vikas Godke nabbed Ali Akbar alias AsadullahKhan (28) last week, said DCP (Crime) Laxmikant Patil.

''He has been involve in chain snatching cases inThane, Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai etc. We have recovered106 grams of gold worth Rs 5.10 lakh and 15 mobiles, worth Rs1 lakh, from him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)