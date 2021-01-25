45-year old hit-&-run case victim woman turns saviour for three after her death

A 45-year-old woman from Yamunanagar in Haryana has turned out to be a life saviour for three people after her death in a hit-and-run case, following her distraught son’s bold decision to say ‘yes’ to doctors’ advice to consider donating her organs.

While deceased woman Laxmi Devi’s kidneys saved the lives of two terminally-ill renal failure patients at the PGIMER in Chandigarh, her liver infused a fresh lease of life to another patient from Jaipur, awaiting an organ transplant in Max Hospital, New Delhi, a PGIMER statement said here on Monday.

The liver transplant could be managed after the organ was transported through an extremely well-coordinated 'green corridor' from Chandigarh to New Delhi on January 22 covering a distance of over 300 km in over four hours, despite dense fog and traffic jam due to farmers’ stir at Delhi borders.

PGIMER Director, Prof Jagat Ram said, “It is the 'yes' by the donor family on which the cadaver organ donation programme hinges. I earnestly hope that the donor family's selfless gesture inspires more people to say 'yes' to the noble act of organ donation and help in saving those dying waiting for a transplant.” The director also lauded the efforts of the traffic police of Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and New Delhi for the safe and speedy transport of the harvested liver.

“With clockwork precision, a green corridor was created between PGIMER, Chandigarh and Max Hospital, New Delhi by the traffic police of the three states and one Union Territory for a seamless transfer of the liver. Their proactive initiative deserves appreciation,” Prof Ram Said.

Laxmi Devi, a resident of Haibatpur village of Yamunanagar district in Haryana was rushed to the Jagadhari Civil Hospital after she met a hit-and-run accident on January 15, Chandigarh’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research said on Monday.

Amid her critical condition, an unconscious Laxmi Devi was on January 16 shifted to PGIMER where a multidisciplinary team of doctors attended on her and made sustained efforts to save her life, but she had to be declared brain dead on January 21, the hospital said.

As it became clear that Laxmi Devi would not survive her injuries, the PGIMER’s transplant coordinator on duty approached her son Vikram Singh to request him if he could consider organ donation.

Still in shock, the brave-heart son showed immense grit and consented to the organ donation, the PGIMER said in its statement.

“There is never any age for the parents to go. It is as if your own life has come to an end, your world is doomed. There are no words to describe someone being in our position. Hope our decision for organ donation helps some people turn lucky and save their parents. This will be our biggest tribute to our demised mother,” said Vikram, as per the PGIMER’s statement.

Elaborating about the case, Prof Vipin Koushal, the nodal officer of the PGIMER’s Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation said, “After the family consent, the medical team harvested the liver and kidneys for transplant. Once the donor organs became available, everyone knew exactly what to do to save lives.” “The labs, the transplant teams, the intensive care unit, everyone swiftly got into action,” he added.

“The cross-matching indicated that there was no matching recipient for liver in PGIMER. So, we immediately got in touch with other transplant hospitals in the northern region to find possible matching recipients and finally, the liver was allocated to Max Hospital, New Delhi with the active intervention of National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation,” he said.

“It was a race against time after that,” said Dr Koushal, adding: “We had to complete all the procedural formalities, harvesting process as well as transportation of the organ to Max Hospital, New Delhi”.

“But hats off to the exemplary coordination and commendable efforts of PGIMER’s Security Department and Traffic police of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi that we could manage to rush the liver in time to Delhi’s Max Hospital,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)