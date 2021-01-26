Bolsonaro says China fast-tracking supplies for COVID-19 vaccines made in Brazil

Bolsonaro says China fast-tracking supplies for COVID-19 vaccines made in BrazilReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:09 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro thanked China on Monday for rapidly approving export of 5,400 liters of inputs for Sinovac's vaccine being made in Sao Paulo as his government scrambles to secure scarce shots for its national vaccination plan.
Bolsonaro tweeted that China has also fast-tracked approval for supplies of AstraZeneca inputs to make the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
